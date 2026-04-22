Two Days On, Guwahati Still Underwater as Residents Demand Answers

GUWAHATI — Two days after heavy rainfall on April 19, several parts of Guwahati were still submerged on Tuesday, with areas like Rukminigaon continuing to face severe waterlogging that disrupted daily movement and commutes.

For many residents, the scenes were all too familiar — and the frustration is no longer just about the rain.

A Drainage Crisis That Keeps Returning

Locals said the flooding once again exposed the city's long-standing inability to handle seasonal rainfall, pointing to inadequate urban drainage infrastructure as the root of the problem.

Commuters struggled to navigate inundated roads, while residents questioned what, if anything, had changed since the last time their neighbourhoods went under.

One resident also raised the optics of governance during the crisis, suggesting that leaders campaigning elsewhere while parts of the city remained flooded sent the wrong message to the public.

Also Read: Guwahati: Overnight rainfall breaks record of two decades