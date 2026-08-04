Two drug peddlers held with heroin in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a raid at a hideout in the Khanapara area and seized heroin along with a mobile phone. The arrested accused were identified as Monuj Chungkrang (23) of Dispur and Razak Ali (22) of Hastinapur. Police recovered 28 vials containing 51.68 grams of heroin during the operation. A mobile phone was also seized from their possession.

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