Two drugging and theft criminals apprehended at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two persons suspected of involvement in drugging passengers and stealing their belongings was apprehended during a special drive at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday.

The RPF team, led by SI D. S. Rajpoot of RPF Post, Guwahati, conducted the operation at Platform No. 1. The apprehended persons were identified as 47-year-old Bilal Uddin of Hojai and 22-year-old Sahnaz Alom of Lanka.

During a personal search, officials recovered a strip of Ativan 2 mg tablets containing 15 tablets from each of the two accused. A blue Realme mobile phone and a black bag containing documents belonging to Kabir Ahmed Laskar of Silchar were also recovered from Bilal Uddin. During interrogation, Bilal allegedly disclosed that he and Sahnaz had travelled on Train No. 15616 DN, the Silchar-Guwahati Express, on September 26 with the intention of stealing passengers' belongings by using sedative-laced food or drinks.

According to the RPF, the accused revealed that they used to establish familiarity with passengers before offering them cold drinks mixed with Ativan tablets to render them unconscious. They would then allegedly steal mobile phones, bags and other belongings. Bilal also reportedly admitted to stealing a mobile phone and a bag during the journey.

RPF officials checked Bilal Uddin's previous criminal involvement through the ICJS portal and found five previous cases registered against him between 2018 and 2026, including cases under various sections of the IPC, BNS and NDPS Act.

The two accused, along with the seized articles and relevant documents, were subsequently handed over to GRP, Guwahati, for legal action. GRP, Guwahati, registered Case No. 207/2026 under relevant sections of the BNS and NDPS Act.

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