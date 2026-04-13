Two Earthquakes Hit Assam's Cachar Region and Myanmar on Monday

Two earthquakes struck Assam and its neighbourhood on Monday morning, with tremors recorded in the Cachar region of Assam and in nearby Myanmar within the span of about an hour and a half.

First Quake: Magnitude 4.3 in Cachar, Assam

The first earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, was recorded at 9:21:58 AM IST in the Cachar region of Assam.

The epicentre was located at Latitude 24.659° N and Longitude 92.763° E, at a shallow depth of just 5 km below the surface.

Shallow-depth earthquakes are generally more likely to be felt at the surface, though no reports of damage or injury have emerged so far.

Second Quake: Magnitude 3.8 in Myanmar

The second tremor, with a magnitude of 3.8, was recorded approximately an hour and a half later at 10:48:51 AM IST.

Its epicentre was located at Latitude 22.831° N and Longitude 95.935° E, at a depth of 10 km, in the neighbouring Myanmar region.

Seismically Active Zone

Assam and the broader Northeast India region, along with neighbouring Myanmar, fall within one of the most seismically active zones in the world, making minor to moderate earthquakes a recurring occurrence in the area.

Authorities have not issued any alert or warning in connection with either of the two tremors recorded today.

Also Read: 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam’s Cachar, No Damage Reported