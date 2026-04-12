4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam’s Cachar, No Damage Reported

GUWAHATI: A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday morning, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
As per NCS, the tremor occurred at 9:21:58 am IST at a shallow depth of 5 km. The epicentre was located in Cachar district at latitude 24.659°N and longitude 92.763°E.
"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 12/04/2026 09:21:58 IST, Lat: 24.659 N, Long: 92.763 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Cachar, Assam," NCS said.
There were no immediate reports of any damage to property or loss of life.
The impact was limited, though tremors were felt in parts of southern Assam.
Earlier this week, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake had struck neighbouring Hailakandi district on April 7.
The quake, which occurred in the afternoon, was also recorded at a depth of 5 km, with its epicentre in the southern part of the state.