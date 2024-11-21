Guwahati

Two girls arrested for looting cash from man in Guwahati city

Dispur police arrested two girls who have been members of a honey-trapping racket active in Guwahati.
looting cash
Published on

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dispur police arrested two girls who have been members of a honey-trapping racket active in Guwahati. According to police sources, three girls snatched Rs 40,000, an ATM card, and other documents from an aged man below the Ganeshguri footbridge last night. The man soon rushed to the Dispur police station and lodged a complaint. The police arrested two of the girls last night. The third girl gave the police a slip.

Also read: Assam: Honey-trapping racket busted in Guwahati city

Also Watch:

Arrested
Honey-trapping racket

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com