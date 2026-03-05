Two Guwahati Youths Drown at Ganapati Waterfall on Assam-Meghalaya Border

Two young men from Guwahati lost their lives after drowning at Ganapati Waterfalls in Meghalaya, located near the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border, on Tuesday — a tragedy that cast a deep shadow over Dol Utsav festivities in the city.

The deceased have been identified as Jayrani Wari and Wenar Bodo, both residents of the Kharghuli area in Guwahati.

