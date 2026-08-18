Two held for stealing phones at Basistha Temple in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested two alleged members of a mobile theft gang accused of targeting devotees at Basistha Temple in Guwahati during the ongoing Bol Bom gatherings. The arrested persons were identified as Shukur Ali and Babul Ali, who reportedly travelled from Dhubri and stayed in Guwahati to carry out mobile thefts.

According to police, the accused dressed in saffron clothes and mingled with devotees inside the crowded temple premises to steal mobile phones. Police also suspected that several minors assisted the duo in carrying out the thefts. Acting on information gathered during the investigation, police apprehended the two accused and recovered six stolen mobile phones from their possession.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the duo may have been part of a larger gang. Police were conducting searches at different locations to identify and apprehend other suspected members.

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