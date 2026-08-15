Assam: Absconding accused in Demow road rage incident arrested in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Shafiqur Rahman of Jorhat, who allegedly pushed a youth from his moving car in Demow and then absconded, was finally arrested at Lailapur in Dholai bordering Mizoram. Taking a cue from mobile phone location data, a team of Demow police, with the help of its Lailapur counterpart, apprehended Rahman, who was allegedly trying to move to Mizoram to avoid arrest.

Police sources said that on August 10, two youths were returning after distributing relief at flood-hit Demow. Their vehicle was reportedly hit by a Scorpio SUV being driven by Rahman. The accident turned into an altercation, and Rahman dragged one of the youths to take him to the police station. But later on, Rahman allegedly pushed the youth from the speeding vehicle. The youth sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Rahman drove all the way from Demow to Lailapur in his SUV with a plan to hide in Mizoram. However, Demow police foiled his plan and arrested him.

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