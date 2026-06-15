Two Arrested, Four Stolen LPG Cylinders Recovered in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested two persons in connection with a theft case and recovered four stolen LPG cylinders during an operation carried out in the city. A team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station apprehended Saidul Islam, a resident of Dhirenpara, and Dipjyoti Gogoi of Jyotikuchi while investigating the case. During the operation, the police recovered four LPG cylinders believed to have been stolen. The seized cylinders were taken into custody as part of the investigation. Officials said legal proceedings had been initiated against the accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Also Read: GUWAHATI: Alleged Mastermind of Farmer Loan Scam Arrested in Dibrugarh