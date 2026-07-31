Two killed as truck hits vehicle parked on NH-27 near Betkuchi in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two persons were killed on the spot after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary vehicle from behind on National Highway 27 near Betkuchi in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to the initial report, the accident occurred on the Khanapara-bound lane when a 16-wheeler truck bearing registration number WB57E5507 crashed into a stationary truck that reportedly did not have a registration number plate. The impact of the collision was severe, killing the driver and the handyman of the moving truck instantly. The accident caused major disruption to vehicular movement on the busy highway, triggering a long traffic jam in the area during peak hours.

Personnel from the Gorchuk Traffic Department rushed to the spot soon after the incident, initiated the necessary legal procedures and launched efforts to remove the damaged vehicles and regulate traffic. The identities of the deceased had yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

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