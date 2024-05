Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police are cracking down against land grabbers again. Based on an FIR filed by a victim, the police arrested Yazul Saq (46) of Satgaon and Hafis Ali (47) of Hajo. According to allegations, these two persons encroached upon a plot of land at Nuapara in the Satgaon area.

