Two Leopards Spotted near Vaishnodevi Temple in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two leopards were reportedly spotted near the Vaishnodevi Temple in Boragaon of the Maligaon area on Wednesday night. A local resident reportedly captured the two big cats on a mobile phone camera as they emerged from a nearby forested area and moved along the road leading towards the temple. No confrontation between the leopards and humans was reported at the time of filing this report. The sighting, however, caused concern among residents as two leopards were reportedly seen together in the area.

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