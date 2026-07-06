Leopard Triggers Panic in Demow Village After Attacking Resident

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A leopard has created panic among the people of Palengi Araltoli Gaon near Demow for the last few days.

According to information received, a leopard attacked a person named Ashok Changmai in Palengi Araltoli Gaon near Demow on the evening of June 29, seriously injuring him; however, he managed to escape despite the serious injuries he sustained. On the evening of June 29, while Ashok Changmai was walking, a leopard suddenly attacked him, resulting in serious injuries.

After providing primary treatment in Demow Model Hospital, Ashok Changmai was referred to Dibrugarh for better treatment. The local Gaon Pradhan stated that the greater Palengi area consists of several villages, and previously, leopards did not enter the gaons; however, on the evening of June 29, a leopard attacked the pedestrian Ashok Changmai, causing panic among the residents of the gaon.

The Forest Department kept a cage in Palengi Araltoli Gaon a few days ago, but the leopard has not yet been caged as of the filing of this report.

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