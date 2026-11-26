STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamakhya Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two men from Bihar after recovering suspected fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.47 lakh from their possession at Kamakhya Railway Station.

The police intercepted Rakesh Kumar and Rohit Kumar during a routine luggage check conducted under the leadership of Kamakhya GRP Outpost in-charge Jadav Chetia. A search of their belongings led to the recovery of five bundles of suspected counterfeit notes.

During preliminary questioning, the duo allegedly told police that they had purchased the notes for Rs 50,000 from a location around 5 km from Kamakhya Railway Station.

The police seized the suspected fake currency and arrested both men. Further legal proceedings were being initiated.