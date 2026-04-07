Two Missing Persons Reported from Jagiroad and Guwahati's Lalmati Area

Two separate missing persons cases have been reported from different parts of Assam, causing distress to the families involved and prompting calls for police intervention.

In the first case, 24-year-old Mondeep Deka has gone missing from Jagiroad. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance have not yet been established, and details remain limited at this stage.

In the second incident, an elderly woman identified as Naziran Begum has been reported missing from the Lalmati area of Guwahati. Further details about the case are awaited.

Families in both cases are actively seeking assistance in tracing their missing relatives. Authorities are expected to register formal complaints and initiate the necessary steps to locate both individuals.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Mondeep Deka or Naziran Begum is urged to contact the nearest police station.

Also Read: BJP to Mark 46th Foundation Day Across 7 Lakh Booths Nationwide