Two more burglars nabbed as police step up probe into godown theft

GUWAHATI: Police continued to make headway in the godown burglary case after a team from Basistha Police Station carried out raids at Chakumaku and Nakhola Basti in Jagiroad on the basis of specific intelligence. During the operation, the police apprehended two seasoned burglars identified as Javed Ali, 45, and Abdul Rahman, also known as Adu, 43, both residents of Jagiroad. The police also recovered a truck bearing registration number AS02-DC-4737, which was allegedly used in carrying out the burglary. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused held in connection with the case rose to ten.

