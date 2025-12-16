Burglars strike in broad daylight, valuables worth Rs 3 lakh looted in Rowta

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Rowta area of Udalguri district is gradually emerging as a hotspot for theft-related incidents. On Monday, burglars carried out a daring daylight theft, looting gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 3 lakh.

The incident occurred at Bangalichuba in No. 1 Phuhurabari under Rowta, where miscreants broke open the door of a residential house in broad daylight and fled with gold and silver ornaments worth several lakhs, along with Rs 15,000 in cash. Taking advantage of the house being unoccupied, the thieves broke the door and stole one gold chain, two silver bracelets, one gold ring, four pairs of gold earrings, two gold mangalsutras, and Rs 15,000 in cash. The house owner, Dipika Singh, had locked the house and gone to pick up her son from school. During her absence, the theft took place and all the valuables were looted.

Following the incident, Rowta police rushed to the spot. Officer-in-Charge Pranab Deka and Sub-Inspector Parikshit Das arrived at the scene and assessed the situation. After preliminary investigation, the police assured the victim that the culprits would be apprehended at the earliest.

