Two More FIRs Filed Against Singer Marmita Mitra for Allegedly Distorting Zubeen Garg’s Songs in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two more FIRs have been lodged against singer Marmita Mitra over allegations of performing songs of Zubeen Garg in a distorted manner.

In the first incident, members of the All Assam Zubeen Fan Organisation (Zubeen Anuragi Mancha) reached Dispur Police Station on Saturday and submitted an official complaint. The complaint was filed by Ajay Phukan. He was accompanied by Baikuntha Prince Pathak and journalist Hemanta Sarma, who were also present during the filing of the FIR. The group alleged that certain performances by the singer had hurt public sentiment by presenting Zubeen Garg’s songs in a way that they consider inappropriate and distorted. In a separate development, another FIR was lodged in Sivasagar by the organization Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Mancha. The group also raised similar allegations, stating that the cultural integrity of Zubeen Garg’s music was not respected during the performances.

Both organizations demanded strict action and urged authorities to look into the matter seriously, stating that the sentiments of fans across Assam have been deeply affected.

Also Read: Tender apology for distorting Zubeen’s songs: AASU to singer Marmita Mitra