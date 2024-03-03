Two narcotics peddlers apprehended by STF Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: STF Assam had received information that two peddlers were moving narcotics from Mankachar to Guwahati and Shillong. They planned to intercept the peddlers at Palashbari, but they managed to escape towards Guwahati. They were caught at Shivam Service Station, Beharbari by an STF team in the morning and 20 soap boxes of heroin weighing 280 gms were recovered and seized. Two couriers namely Md Jiaul Hassan of Bakurchar and Md Arshad Ali, of Kakripara under Mankachar police station were apprehended and necessary legal action was initiated.

Also Read: Drug peddler arrested, 30 containers containing suspected heroin recovered in Guwahati