Two narcotics peddlers held in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team of STF led by DSP Satyendra Singh Hazari carried out an operation at Pandu under Jalukbari police station and apprehended 2 drug peddlers. During the operation and a follow-up search at the rented house of both accused, the team seized 10 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 110 grams, one two-wheeler bearing registration number MH 12 FS 1273, 2 mobile handsets, Rs 6000 in cash and one black coloured bag and other articles.

