Two Noonmati Police Personnel Suspended Over Serious Misconduct During Naka Duty

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two police personnel attached to Noonmati Police Station were suspended with immediate effect following allegations of misconduct while performing naka duty on August 31.

The suspended personnel were identified as SI (UB) Dharam Raj Mishra and UBC 655 Sanjit Boro. The suspension order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Guwahati Police District, stated that the alleged misconduct was serious in nature and had brought disrepute to the police department. As per the order, both personnel were attached to the Police Reserve, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, during the suspension period. They were also entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules.

The action followed a report concerning their alleged conduct while they were deployed for naka duty on August 31. Police authorities subsequently examined the matter and issued the suspension order on September 1.

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