Two Seriously Injured in Head-On Motorcycle Collision on Zoo Road in Guwahati; Police Probe Wrong-Side Riding

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two persons sustained serious injuries after a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Zoo Road late on Monday night. The accident took place near a petrol pump along the busy stretch, where traffic movement remained significant even during late hours. Both injured individuals were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, with one reported to be in a critical condition.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. Police personnel reached the spot shortly after the crash, cleared the road to restore traffic flow and began examining the footage as part of the investigation.

Preliminary inquiries suggested that one of the motorcycles had been travelling on the wrong side of the road, resulting in the collision with an oncoming vehicle. The rider allegedly responsible for the crash fled the scene immediately after the incident. Police launched a probe and initiated efforts to trace the absconding rider using CCTV evidence and other available leads.

Also Read: Head-on motorcycle collision claims two lives in Golaghat district