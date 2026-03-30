Head-on motorcycle collision claims two lives in Golaghat district

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: A tragic road accident occurred on Sunday at Salmora area in the Golaghat district. Two youths died on the spot following a head-on collision between two motorcycles.

The deceased have been identified as Biju Mura and Papu Orang, both residents of Salmara Tea Estate.

Additionally, two other individuals sustained critical injuries in the accident and have been rushed to a hospital for treatment. Their identities are yet to be confirmed.

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