Two snatchers arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a swift operation, an EGPD (East Guwahati Police District) team of Odalbakra Outpost (OP) under Dispur Police Station (PS) arrested two snatchers, Bishal Boro (21) and Jadu Rabha (23), both residents of Sonaighuli. The EGPD team caught the duo in the act and recovered a stolen mobile phone and a scooty (AS01 EM 6469) used in the commission of the crime. Further action has been initiated against the accused.

