Two Alleged Snatchers Linked to ‘Irani Group’ Held in Guwahati; Stolen Bike Seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on intelligence input, a team from Basistha Police Station apprehended two most wanted snatchers linked to the notorious “Irani Group” — Rakesh Gowala alias Kishore Gowala (31) of Raiganj, West Bengal, and Sumit Kumar (35) of Korha, Bihar. One TVS Apache motorcycle with fake AS Numberplate (BR39AC9156), which was stolen from Katihar in Bihar, was seized. It was used for commission of the crime. The accused are involved in multiple chain and bag snatching cases across Assam. Legal action initiated.

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