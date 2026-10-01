Two suspected Irani gang snatchers arrested in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station has arrested two alleged interstate snatchers suspected to be members of the Irani gang in a major breakthrough against a chain-snatching network operating in the city. The arrested accused has been identified as Rajib Gowala (38), alias Kishan Kumar, and Aniket Gowala (24), alias Aniket Das (26). Both are residents of Fatapukur, Jharjhara, under Rajganj Police Station in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

According to police, the duo had claimed to be residents of Gerabari in Katihar, Bihar at the time of their arrest. Police said the accused allegedly used false names and addresses to mislead law enforcement agencies whenever they were apprehended in connection with criminal cases. The police recovered a stolen Pulsar 220 motorcycle bearing registration number AS01DY8362, allegedly used in the commission of the crime, along with a snatched gold chain.

Other items seized from their possession include two master keys, two pointed metal rods allegedly used to puncture vehicle tyres, three packets of velvet bean, a four-way cross socket wrench, a screwdriver and a double-ended wrench. The recovery of the motorcycle, gold chain and tools has provided important leads into the alleged activities of the accused, police said.

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