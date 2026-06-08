Two thieves arrested; stolen electrical goods recovered in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Basistha Police conducted a raid at Lalmati and arrested two suspected thieves, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Ainal Khan (24) of Hatigaon and Ibrahim Ali alias Puwali (24) of Goalpara. Police said both were apprehended from a hideout during the operation.

During the raid, officers recovered stolen property from their possession, including eight pieces of air-conditioner copper pipes and 10 kilograms of electric wires. Police said legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway to determine their involvement in other theft cases.

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