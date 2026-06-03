Guwahati: Four Suspected Thieves Nabbed for Targeting Attendants Inside GMCH

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A suspected theft gang that had allegedly been targeting attendants and visitors inside the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was apprehended on Monday night following the intervention of hospital security personnel.

According to sources, the group had been operating within the hospital premises for an extended period and was allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones, wallets and other valuables from attendants accompanying patients.

The suspects were caught by alert security staff during an operation inside the hospital. The accused were identified as Rahul Das, Biplab Dey, Utpal Nath and Sanjay Deka. Following their apprehension, the four individuals were handed over to Bhangagarh Police for further legal action. Police have launched an investigation to determine the extent of the gang’s activities and ascertain whether they were involved in other theft incidents reported from the hospital premises. Further inquiries are underway.

Also Read: Two Alleged Thieves Caught Red-Handed by Locals in Bokakhat Town