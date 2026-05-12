Dhupdhara youth beaten to death in Garchuk; Couple arrested, body found in Deepor Beel

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was brutally murdered in Katahbari, Garchuk over an alleged extramarital affair.

Abu Taleb, a resident of Dhupdhara. Accused: Amir Ali and his wife Hamida Khatun of Katahbari. Both have been arrested.

Police said Hamida Khatun was in a relationship with Abu Taleb, which led to frequent fights with her husband Amir Ali. On May 4, Hamida allegedly lured Abu Taleb from Dhupdhara to Katahbari. He went missing the same day.

After Abu Taleb's family filed a missing report at Garchuk Police Station, police recovered a body from Deepor Beel today based on a tip-off. The body had injuries consistent with being beaten by an iron rod.

During interrogation, the couple admitted to killing Abu Taleb with an iron rod and dumping his body in Deepor Beel.

Police confirmed the murder through technical investigation after the body was found. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Death Case: Accused Shyamkanu Mahanta Moves Gauhati High Court After Bail Rejection