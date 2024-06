Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from the Dispur Police Station cracked a case of theft of a scooter bearing registration number AS 01 ES 4476 from Machkhowa after one Tazul Ahmed, aged 21, of Satgaon, was arrested in Changsari on Friday. Necessary legal action has been initiated against him.

