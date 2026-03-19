Guwahati

Two Women Arrested for Running Drug Network Under Chandmari Flyover

Guwahati Police arrest Jainu Begum and Chainu Begum near Chandmari flyover, recovering around 20 containers linked to alleged drug peddling.
drug peddlers
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Two women have been arrested in Guwahati for allegedly running a drug peddling network in the city, following a joint operation by the Chandmari Police and local residents.

The accused have been identified as Jainu Begum and Chainu Begum, both apprehended by personnel from Chandmari Police Station.

ALSO READ: Basistha Police Arrest Suspected Drug Peddler, Seize 47 Grams of Heroin in Guwahati Raid

According to police sources, the two women were nabbed from the area beneath the Chandmari flyover during the operation.

Around 20 containers suspected to be connected to drug distribution were recovered from their possession at the time of arrest.

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Drug Peddlers

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