Two Women Arrested for Running Drug Network Under Chandmari Flyover

Two women have been arrested in Guwahati for allegedly running a drug peddling network in the city, following a joint operation by the Chandmari Police and local residents.

The accused have been identified as Jainu Begum and Chainu Begum, both apprehended by personnel from Chandmari Police Station.

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