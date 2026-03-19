Two Women Arrested for Running Drug Network Under Chandmari Flyover

Two women have been arrested in Guwahati for allegedly running a drug peddling network in the city, following a joint operation by the Chandmari Police and local residents.
The accused have been identified as Jainu Begum and Chainu Begum, both apprehended by personnel from Chandmari Police Station.
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According to police sources, the two women were nabbed from the area beneath the Chandmari flyover during the operation.
Around 20 containers suspected to be connected to drug distribution were recovered from their possession at the time of arrest.