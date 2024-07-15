Two women ‘assaulted’ by bar bouncer in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two young women were allegedly beaten by a bar bouncer at a bar in Guwahati. The entire episode, captured on camera, shows the victims being threatened by the bouncers on the road. Reports indicate that the women were dragged out of the bar and assaulted. On Sunday, city police detained three people in connection with the incident. One of the victims recounted the ordeal to the media, stating, “There was a scuffle between the bouncers and some individuals outside the bar. My friend and I stepped out to see what was happening. When I inquired about the fight, the bouncers confronted and attacked me. They also took away my belongings, including my mobile phone and a gold chain.” Visible injury marks on one of the victims highlighted the severity of the assault. Meanwhile, the city police are conducting a thorough investigation, and the detained individuals are currently being questioned.

