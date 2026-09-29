Guwahati

Two Women from Manipur held with Cannabis at Guwahati Railway Station

Two women passengers were apprehended by Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati Railway Station while allegedly carrying 35.88 kg of cannabis on board the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.
Cannabis
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two women passengers were apprehended by Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati Railway Station while allegedly carrying 35.88 kg of cannabis on board the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

The passengers were identified as 26-year-old Sochanphy Hungyo and 23-year-old Penchonphi Champuiroo, both residents of Ukhrul district in Manipur.

The two were intercepted at around 8.10 am while travelling on Train No. 12423, the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, from Dimapur towards New Delhi. During the operation, officials recovered 32 packets containing cannabis weighing a total of 35.880 kg.

Necessary legal action was initiated in connection with the seizure.

Also Read: Two Alleged Drug Peddlers Held in Guwahati with Cannabis, Cough Syrup

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