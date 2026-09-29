Two Women from Manipur held with Cannabis at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two women passengers were apprehended by Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati Railway Station while allegedly carrying 35.88 kg of cannabis on board the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

The passengers were identified as 26-year-old Sochanphy Hungyo and 23-year-old Penchonphi Champuiroo, both residents of Ukhrul district in Manipur.

The two were intercepted at around 8.10 am while travelling on Train No. 12423, the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, from Dimapur towards New Delhi. During the operation, officials recovered 32 packets containing cannabis weighing a total of 35.880 kg.

Necessary legal action was initiated in connection with the seizure.

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