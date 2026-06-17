Two youths face action for reckless autorickshaw stunts in Lokhra area of Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Traffic personnel attached to Gorchuk Police Station initiated legal proceedings against two youths for allegedly performing dangerous stunts and driving an autorickshaw recklessly in the Lokhra area of the city.

The accused were identified as Biki Choudhury, 19, and his associate, Mrityunjai Rai Singha, 19, both residents of Panjabari.

According to police, the duo was found engaging in reckless driving and carrying out stunts using an autorickshaw bearing registration number AS01UC0603, thereby posing a risk to public safety.

Following the incident, the traffic team took action against the two youths under the relevant provisions of law. Further proceedings are underway.

Also Read: One dead, two injured as trailer hits autorickshaw in Numaligarh