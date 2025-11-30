One dead, two injured as trailer hits autorickshaw in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A person died on the spot while two others were seriously injured on Saturday morning in Numaligarh under Bokakhat police station on National Highway 37 due to an accident. A trailer reportedly rammed into an AS06AC6339–numbered battery autorickshaw. The trailer driver managed to flee after the incident. The deceased has been identified as Chandan Bora of Bokakhat. Bokakhat police are continuing their operation to trace the vehicle. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras. As reported, Chandan Bora, who ran a vegetable business in Bokakhat, had left home to bring vegetables from Badulipar.

