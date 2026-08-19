Two youths held with 1.036 kg heroin worth Rs 2.07 crore at Kamakhya Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two persons and seized 1.036 kg of suspected heroin at Kamakhya Railway Station during a surveillance operation in the early hours of Tuesday.

The joint team apprehended the duo at Platform No. 1 near the Guwahati-end foot overbridge and recovered four packets of suspected heroin concealed inside their shoes. The accused were identified as Murtaja Ahmed, 21, of Cachar district, and Meherajul Haque, 21, of Sribhumi district. The NCB seized the suspected contraband, which weighed 1,036 grams in total, in the presence of witnesses. It registered a case under Sections 8(c), 21(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act. The approximate value of the seized substance was stated to be Rs 2.07 crore.

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