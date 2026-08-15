Assam STF Seizes 10 kg Heroin Worth Rs 80 Crore, Punjab Man Arrested in Guwahati Raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police today seized 10.184 kg of suspected heroin valued at around Rs 80 crore and arrested a Punjab-based man in Guwahati.

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the suspected transportation and sale of narcotics, an STF team apprehended Hardeep Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, at Lalmati. According to police, Singh had been staying in a flat at Om Residency in Chachal.

On the basis of the information, the STF team conducted a search of the premises. During the operation, the personnel recovered 10 kg of heroin concealed inside a red bag kept in an almirah at the flat.

The suspected heroin is estimated to have a market value of approximately Rs 80 crore. A Mahindra Thar vehicle, mobile phones, documents and other articles were also seized.

Police registered a case (STF PS Case No. 07/2026) in connection with the seizure and initiated legal action against the accused.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the contraband and identify other persons allegedly involved in the drug trafficking network.

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