Two Youths Nabbed in Guwahati with 25.16 Grams of Heroin Near ISBT

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gorchuk Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers after intercepting a scooter near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and seized heroin during the operation. Acting during a routine operation, police stopped a scooter bearing registration number ML05X3998 near the ISBT. A search led to the recovery of two soap boxes containing 25.16 grams of heroin, which was seized. The accused were identified as Hatim Ali (18) and Rafiqul Islam (19), both residents of Dalgaon. Police also seized their mobile phones as part of the investigation.

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