Guwahati: Basistha Police arrested woman with heroin and stolen items

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested a woman allegedly involved in drug peddling and receiving stolen goods during a raid at Amtola Basti in Byrnihat.

Acting on specific information, a team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at a hideout and apprehended Nehar Begum (30).

During the operation, police recovered and seized 67 vials of heroin weighing 78 grams, along with 214 empty vials, nine stolen mobile phones, one stolen tablet, one stolen laptop and cash amounting to Rs 1,36,080 from her possession.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Nab Alleged Drug Peddler with 10 Heroin Containers at Ambari Tiniali