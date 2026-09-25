UCO Bank urges customers to plan ahead as nationwide bank strike may disrupt services Sept 28–30

GUWAHATI: UCO Bank has advised customers to plan their branch-related banking transactions in advance as operations at its branches may be affected from September 28 to 30 due to the proposed nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The bank said its branches would function normally on Sunday, September 27, despite the preceding weekend holidays on September 26 and 27, to ensure that customers' banking requirements were not affected for an extended period.

Customers have been advised to use alternate delivery channels, including UCO mBanking Plus, UCO E-Banking, ATMs, cash deposit machines and business correspondent points for their banking needs during the period. The bank said customer convenience and service remained its foremost priority and urged customers to make necessary arrangements in advance, a press release said.

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