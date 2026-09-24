Govt Orders Public Sector Banks to Open on Sunday Amid 3-Day Nationwide Strike

New Delhi: In order to ensure that the genuine banking needs of the public are not adversely affected for an extended period due to the proposed 3-day countrywide strike by bank staff, all public sector banks and regional rural banks will function normally on Sunday, the 27th of September, according to a Finance Ministry statement issued on Wednesday.

"In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, coinciding with the preceding weekend holidays of September 26 and 27, the government has taken proactive steps to safeguard the banking needs of citizens," the statement said.

The Reserve Bank of India has granted approval for all bank branches, offices, ATM-link branches and Currency Chests to remain fully operational on September 27.

The Finance Ministry said that the welfare and convenience of bank customers remains the government's foremost priority. The government and bank managements have appealed to unions to defer the proposed strike and have also taken measures to ensure that essential banking services continue un-interrupted, the statement added. (IANS)

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