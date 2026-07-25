UGC Grants 10-Year Autonomous Status to Three Guwahati Colleges from 2026–27

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant boost to higher education in Assam, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved autonomous status for three colleges from Guwahati which are Pragjyotish College, Bharalumukh, Pandu College and Dispur College, for a period of 10 years, from the 2026–27 academic session to 2035–36.

The decision was taken at the UGC Commission meeting held on July 6, 2026, following the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges. The approval has been granted under the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023. In a letter from UGC informed the Registrar of Gauhati University that the university should issue the necessary notification granting autonomous status to the colleges within 30 days.

The UGC has directed the colleges to strictly comply with all provisions of the 2023 Autonomous Colleges Regulations. It also stated that any violation of the regulations could invite action under Clause 13 of the UGC Regulations, 2023.

The Commission further instructed that the colleges must apply for an extension of its autonomous status at least three months before the completion of the 10-year autonomy period.

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