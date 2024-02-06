Unhygienic sale of meat continues despite occasional checks by Guwahati Municipal Corporation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Although the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) continues to take steps to curb the unhygienic sale of meat in the city, the problem has not been resolved yet.

An officer with the GMC mentioned that although they have their own slaughterhouse and meat shops where the sellers can procure hygienically and scientifically processed meat, they prefer the culling to be carried out by themselves and that even the public prefers to buy from them rather than the departmental ones. He also mentioned that since the butchers cannot distinguish between healthy and sick animals, these practices pose significant health risks.

He also added that as per hygiene protocols, the carcases should be refrigerated, but this seller often hangs the same in open stalls or keeps it on open display, which considerably increases the chances of infection. It remains to see if the authorities are able to take strict steps to prevent these businesses from posing health risks or if the public will stop buying from them.

