Unidentified Body Found Floating in Pond Inside Gauhati University Campus

STAFF REPORTER
An unidentified body was recovered from a pond located within the premises of Gauhati University in Guwahati on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the campus community.
The incident took place in the Saraighat Colony area of Jalukbari, where the university is situated.
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It was local residents who first spotted the body floating in the pond inside the university grounds and immediately alerted the authorities.
A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was deployed to the site to assist in the recovery operation alongside the police.