Unidentified body found from Pandu drain in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An unidentified dead body was recovered from a drain located in the Pandu locality of the city on the morning of Tuesday. The local public noticed the body in the drain at the BBC Colony and notified the local police station. A team of police arrived at the location soon afterwards, recovered the body, and thereafter sent it for a post-mortem. The cause of death has also not been known yet.

