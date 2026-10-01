Unidentified body of man recovered in Guwahati city

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: An unidentified body of a man was recovered near the footpath adjacent to Bhootnath Kali Mandir under Bharalumukh Police Station in Guwahati on September 24.

According to police, the deceased was around 50 years old and approximately five feet tall. He was wearing a white vest and a red checked-pattern gamocha. His identity has not yet been established.

Police said that after receiving information from a passerby who spotted the man lying dead, a team from Bharalumukh Police Station reached the spot and recovered the body.

The body was subsequently sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination. Police said that after the post-mortem, the body has been kept at the morgue for 72 hours to facilitate identification.

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