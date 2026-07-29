Unidentified man found dead outside pharmacy on Zoo Road in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An unidentified person was found dead outside a pharmacy at Zoo Road Tiniali in Guwahati on Tuesday. The body was discovered lying outside Kalpatary Pharmacy after passers-by noticed the individual motionless and informed the authorities. A team from Geetanagar Police Station reached the spot, conducted a preliminary examination and recovered the body. It was later sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are trying to establish the circumstances leading to the death. Officials said the identity of the deceased had not been ascertained. Efforts are underway to identify the person and trace family members or relatives.

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