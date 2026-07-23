Unidentified Man’s Body Found Near Missionaries of Charity in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police recovered the body of an unidentified man from in front of the Missionaries of Charity (Shantidan) near Lankeshwar, under the Jalukbari Police Outpost. According to police, the deceased was believed to be about 50 years old and around 5 ft 4 in tall. He was of whitish complexion and was wearing a green shirt and black shorts. His identity had not been established. After local residents informed the police, a team reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

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