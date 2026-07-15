Assam: Body found in Kolong River in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Panic spread in Nagaon town on Tuesday after a body was recovered from the Kolong river in front of Yajneshwar Sarma Road, near the Transport Corporation office. The deceased has been identified as Raju Das of the Amolapatty area. According to locals, the body was seen floating in the Kolong around noon. On receiving the information, police and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Later, it was sent to Nagaon Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem examination. According to reports, the deceased had been missing for the last three days.

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